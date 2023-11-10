Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

