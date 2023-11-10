Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $144.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

