Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $68.32 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.68.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.