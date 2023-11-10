Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000.

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

