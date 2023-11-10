Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Centene by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

