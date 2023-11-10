Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLGV opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

