Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TT opened at $220.99 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.