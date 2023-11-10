Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

