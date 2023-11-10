Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.