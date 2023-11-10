Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIGL. JMP Securities began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $86,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

