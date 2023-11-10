Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $20.44 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

