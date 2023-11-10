WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,188,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $469.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.