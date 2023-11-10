Wedbush Comments on Vor Biopharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.83). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOR

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,697,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 578,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 406,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 283,118 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.