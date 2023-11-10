Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $60.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

