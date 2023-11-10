Wells Fargo & Company Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $43.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 123.7% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 87,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

