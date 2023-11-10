Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLYW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $348,641.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $348,641.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

