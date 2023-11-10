Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.39

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $11.28. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 16,257 shares.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.