William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Velo3D in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Velo3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Velo3D Stock Performance

VLD stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 67.64%.

In other news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $33,134.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,066,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $70,712. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Velo3D by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Velo3D by 22.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 114,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Velo3D by 12.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,075,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,960 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Velo3D by 12.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

