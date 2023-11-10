Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,045 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 723,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

