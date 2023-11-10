Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 4.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

