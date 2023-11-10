Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 17,274 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,723,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,501 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

