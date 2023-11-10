Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) by 1,111.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,591 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EG Acquisition were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGGF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition by 200.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGGF opened at $10.66 on Friday. EG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

