Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 134.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4,207.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 468,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 457,768 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 880.4% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 441,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 396,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 300.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSNB opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

