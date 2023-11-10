Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MXE stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

