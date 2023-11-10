Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Macerich by 10,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Macerich by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.87%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.