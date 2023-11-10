Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 64,686.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $241.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.27. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

