Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GETY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,272 shares in the company, valued at $982,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,857.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,096 shares of company stock worth $3,560,134. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GETY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.