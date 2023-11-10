Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $439,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

