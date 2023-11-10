Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $441,000 in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 46.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 212,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.