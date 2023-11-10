Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BWX Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 12,556.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 136,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

