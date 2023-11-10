Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RRX opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

