Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,726 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 45.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 703,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 219,829 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 406.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 104,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $337,000.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MCR stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.