Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

