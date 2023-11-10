Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average of $208.51. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

