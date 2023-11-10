Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

CAF opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

