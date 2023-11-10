Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nathan’s Famous worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 0.7 %

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other Nathan’s Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

