Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 276.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $1,266,000.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

