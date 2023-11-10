Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 148,602 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,602 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 3,768.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,868,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,848 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% in the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 794,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,333,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $10.50 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.