Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 9,722 Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHV stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

