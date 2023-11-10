Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 384.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 232,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $88.34 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.