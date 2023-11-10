Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBN opened at $15.33 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.