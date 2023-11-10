XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.26

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.26 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 56658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,968,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after acquiring an additional 311,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 7.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

