Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $469.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

