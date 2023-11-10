Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.40) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.44). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

