10,267 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,630,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

