16,382 Shares in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMM opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

