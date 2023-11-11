1,784 Shares in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Stock Down 1.6 %

WRLD stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $160.07.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

