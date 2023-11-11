2,329 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EME opened at $210.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.89 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

