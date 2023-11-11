28,128 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 383,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 370,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 208,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.15 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

