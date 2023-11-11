30429 (TNT.TO) (TNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect 30429 (TNT.TO) to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial cut 30429 (TNT.TO) from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

